Dramatic footage shows a high-speed police chase which ends with the suspect fighting off police officers attempting to take him into custody.

Two police cars are seen pursuing a white vehicle on a California freeway. One of them performs a PIT manoeuvre, clipping the suspect’s car and causing it to spin out of control and crash. The suspect gets out and puts his hands behind his head as two officers approach. As the officers attempt to handcuff the man, a violent struggle ensues as he resists their efforts. They finally manage to wrestle him to the ground.