California wildfires: Dixie Fire continues to torch homes and businesses

The Dixie Fire continues to ravage parts of northern California and has seen an estimated more than 6,000 firefighters called in to tackle the blaze in the US state alone.

The fire is one of more than 100 wildfires currently burning in America’s western states, as hot and dry conditions have made it very difficult for fire crews as the surroundings have been virtually turned into tinder.

So far, the Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures as it continues to cause havoc in the state.