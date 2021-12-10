'Best preserved' example of Roman crucifixion discovered by Cambridge archaeologists

A male skeleton with a 5cm nail driven through his heel has been found in Cambridgeshire, in a discovery which is considered to possibly be the "best preserved" example of a Roman crucifixion in the world. Skeleton 4926 was unearthed in the village of Fenstanton in 2017, but has only recently been fully analysed. It's believed the man died between AD130 and AD360, with the thinning of his shin bones suggesting he may have been bound or shackled. Cambridgeshire County Council is now working on a museum exhibit for the remains.

