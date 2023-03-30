Cambridge shootings: Police guard cordoned off scene after two men shot dead

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after two men were shot dead in two “linked” incidents in separate villages around six miles apart in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of gunshots and found the body of a 32-year-old man inside a house in Meridian Close, Bluntisham just after 9pm on Wednesday night.

At 21:37, officers were again called to reports of gunshots and found the body of a 57-year-old man in a house on The Row in Sutton.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were detained in Cambridge in the early hours of Thursday, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

