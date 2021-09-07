A cameraman was shoved to the ground during a live tv interview.

TVNZ was conducting an interview on the street when screams are heard from nearby.

A child appears to run into shot before the camera is seen shaking around.

As the screams continue, witnesses gasps as the cameraman and his equipment hit the ground.

The camera remains on the ground while people run in and out of shot.

TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie who was in the studio asks: “Oh I’m very sorry are you okay? Okay, that wasn’t good. I hope that the cameraman is okay.”

The camera operator and his interviewee were not hurt.