Dozens of people rush out of a Cameroon football stadium during an African Cup of Nations football match.

The death toll from Monday night's stampede has risen to eight while another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital today (Tuesday).

In footage captured outside Yaounde's Olembe Stadium, crowds of people are seen fleeing the event through a small gap in the fence.

Injured people were seen being helped before being taken to hospital.

A witness said the stampede at the stadium’s south entrance happened because supporters were directed by security officials towards a locked entrance gate.

