Camilla has called for violence against women to be ended as she paid tribute to all those whose lives have been “brutally ended” recently.

The Duchess of Cornwall read out the names of a number of women who have died in violent circumstances, including Sarah Everard , Sabina Nessa, Wenjing Lin, Geetika Goyal and Bennylyn Burke.

Camilla said their names should “never be forgotten” during a speech at Shameless! Festival at the Wellcome Collection in London.