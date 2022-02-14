Camilla visits primary school days before testing positive for Covid

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid, Clarence House announced today, days after husband Prince Charles was infected with the virus last week.

74-year-old Camilla, who is said to be triple vaccinated, is now self-isolating.

Camilla carried out a string of public engagements last week, including the day Charles, 73, tested positive.

On Tuesday the Duchess visited Roundhill Primary School in Bath where she was seen being greeted by children.

It was Camilla's first Royal Duty since the Queen expressed her "sincere wish" that her daughter-in-law would one day be the Queen Consort.

