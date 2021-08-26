Canadian citizens speak to The National about their struggles and hopes of getting out of Afghanistan before the evacuation flights stop.

Canada is expected to end its evacuation mission in Kabul within 24-48 hours, leaving thousands of people behind.

A man who worked as a translator in Afghanistan admits “he’s waiting at home for the Taliban to come and kill me”.

With a rapidly closing window on Canada's evacuation efforts, even some people approved to get on planes can't access the Kabul airport which for them and their families means hope is quickly turning to fear and anguish.