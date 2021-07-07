Canada’s new governor general Mary Simons - the first Indigenous person to fill the role – said her appointment was a significant step “towards reconciliation.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Queen Elizabeth II had approved the appointment of the prominent Inuk leader and Canadian diplomat as her representative in Canada.

“My appointment is a historic and inspirational moment for Canada and an important step forward on the long path towards reconciliation,” Ms Simon said. “My appointment reflects our collective progress towards building a more inclusive, just and equitable society.”

The announcement came in the wake of a scandal over the country’s long mistreatment of Indigenous people.