A cargo ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada continues to smoulder as firefighters tackle the last of the blaze.

Containers on-board the MV Zim Kingston went up in flames last Saturday (23 October), as the ship was anchored several kilometers away from Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Coast Guard has since shared footage of a smaller vessel dousing the affected area with water.

While there appears to be no visible flames, firefighters have been warned they may find some active fire inside the containers once they board the ship.

