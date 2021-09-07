Justin Trudeau has said he won’t alter his election campaign in the face of increasingly aggressive demonstrations, which saw him being pelted with gravel during a campaign stop in Ontario.

“A few misguided individuals who don’t believe in science, who just want to watch things burn, are not going to make us flinch,” Canada’s prime minister said on Tuesday, calling the protesters’ actions "absolutely unacceptable".

The Liberal leader has called a snap election for 20 September in the hope of gaining a majority government. But his campaign has been dogged by protests against Covid vaccine mandates and masks.