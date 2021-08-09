Canada has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated American tourists.

The country has lifted their border prohibitions on Americans in the hopes that businesses in tourist hotspots and border-towns hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic will get a boost from the visitors before the end of the summer.

However, travellers will need to be fully vaccinated and provide a negative Covid-19 test prior to entering the country.

Those wishing to cross the border will need to submit proof to the Canadian government's ArriveCAN platform at least 72 hours before arriving in the country, whether travelling by land or air.