Thousands of Canadians gather to protest vaccine mandates in Ottawa

Thousands of people gathered to hold a loud but peaceful protest in Canada’s capital Ottawa, demonstrating against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Large crowds gathered on the streets and snow-covered lawn in front of parliament, while a "Freedom Convoy" of truckers clogged downtown streets.

Protest organisers have claimed they will stay in Ottawa until the government abandons the mandates, meaning the city could be packed for days.

Despite thousands gathering, Mr Trudeau suggested earlier this week that the protestors represent a "small fringe minority".

