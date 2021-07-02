A statue of Queen Victoria has been torn down by protestors in Canada.

Recent discoveries of unmarked indigenous graves have sparked fury across the country, with some calling for this week’s national celebrations to be called off.

In the city of Winnipeg, protestors pulled down a prominent statue of Queen Victoria, which stood outside the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Cries of “No pride in genocide” and “Bring her down!” were heard as the figure fell.

In response, a spokesman for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he “condemned any defacing of statues of the Queen”.