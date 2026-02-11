The British Columbia premier has given an update on shootings at a school and home which have left at least 10 people, including a suspect, dead and 25 people injured.

On Tuesday (10 February), eight people were killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while two more people were found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident. The suspect died from a self-inflicted wound.

Speaking at a press conference following the attack, premier David Eby said the incident makes “us think about our kids’ safety when they're going to school,” which he said is often taken for granted.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Nina Krieger, added: “This is a devastating day for close knit community, and the loss being felt is profound.”