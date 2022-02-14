Ottawa residents are becoming increasingly frustrated with truck drivers and other demonstrators who have taken over the area around Parliament Hill to demonstrate against Covid-19 restrictions.

Many of those who live and work downtown are furious with the disruption caused by the freedom protesters, even describing the "intimidation" they are causing in Canada's capital city.

"There's an illegal occupation happening," Howard Joyce, a local living in Ottawa said.

"The rule of law doesn't exist a few blocks away. It's intimidating, it's upsetting, it's angering."

