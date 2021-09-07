Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has said he will be reflecting on what should have been done differently in the case of Raj Saini, a Liberal candidate in Ontario who ended his reelection bid in the country’s 20 September federal election following harassment allegations.

"I’m pretty frustrated about the whole thing myself," Trudeau said on Sunday. The Liberal leader, who had stood behind Saini for days, said Saini withdrew due to new information provided to the party, which he would not disclose for “confidentiality reasons.”

Saini has denied the allegations.