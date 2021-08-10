After more than a year of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, people poured into Canada on the first day the country allowed fully vaccinated Americans in again.

There were many joyful reunions, but also long wait times as queues formed at border crossings. Cars lined up for seven hours at one entry point to Ontario from Minnesota, The National reports.

The US, however, has kept its land border to Canada closed.

Some Canadians fear their country’s reopening is too soon, as the Delta variant is driving a surge in cases in its southern neighbour.