Guests at a five-star Cancun hotel were sent scrambling for shelter on Thursday (4 November) when a group of rival drug dealing gangs reportedly commenced a shootout on the beach.

Two alleged gangsters have been killed in the attacks, with one guest sustaining mild injuries, according to local Mexican officials.

Guests at the hotel had been taking part in a week-long Day of the Dead celebration when the criminals allegedly arrived via boat, and began raining down gunfire.