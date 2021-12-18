Four-storey cannabis farm discovered in Northampton abandoned nightclub

A four-storey cannabis farm has been discovered in an old nightclub just yards away from a police station after residents complained of smelling pot.

Around 700 plants, worth almost £1 million, were found inside the abandoned Passion club in Northampton.

Officers forced their way into the building on Sheep Street on Thursday and found drugs growing on all floors, including the dancefloor.

Three men who were living in squalid conditions inside, aged 21, 24 and 26, were arrested.

