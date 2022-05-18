Volodymyr Zelensky receives standing ovation as he addresses Cannes Film Festival

Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (17 May).

The famous event kicked off with an eye on Ukraine, receiving a live video message from the president of the war-torn country.

Mr Zelensky spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality, linking famous films to Ukraine’s current circumstances.

“The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people. And so long as men die, liberty will never perish,” he said, quoting Charlie Chaplin’s 1940 film The Great Dictator.

Sign up for our newsletters.