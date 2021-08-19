Police have identified the man accused of making a bomb threat from his pickup truck on Capitol Hill as Floyd Ray Roseberry. Mr Roseberry is a 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina, according to authorities.

On a video live-streamed to Facebook, Mr Roseberry said he was a looking to start a revolution against Joe Biden and the Democrats, and was “prepared to die” for the cause.

His wife NBC News that her husband had left North Carolina on Wednesday night and told her he was going on a fishing trip.