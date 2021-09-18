Supporters of those who are being prosecuted for their actions at the U.S. Capitol last January 6 hold a “Justice for J6” rally between Union Station and the Capitol.

In order to place its entire force on an emergency mobilization, the Metropolitan Police Department has postponed vacation days requested by its officers for that day.

Local and federal officials have also said that they expect about 700 people to attend the rally, a minuscule amount compared to the tens of thousands who supported Donald Trump and converged on the Capitol in January.