Capitol police are evacuating nearby buildings on Capitol Hill after a man in a pickup truck threatened to detonate an explosive device near the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

Law enforcement is responding to an “active bomb threat investigation” from a truck parked near the Library of Congress.

Associated Press reported: “Law enforcement is working to determine if the man in the pickup truck is holding a detonator and if the explosive device is operable”

Law enforcement sources told CNN a “man in the truck” was making threats with negotiators on their way to speak to him.