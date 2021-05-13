New body camera footage from a Washington DC police officer has revealed the moment he was brutally assaulted during the attack on the US Capitol in January. In the video, a rioter tases officer Michael Fanone on the steps of the building, saying “I got one.” Mr Fanone can later be heard pleading, “I have kids.” He claims he was then knocked unconscious. Mr Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion and is now dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Thomas Sibick, from New York, has been charged with taking Mr Fanone’s badge and radio.