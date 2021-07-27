Capitol police officer Harry Dunn asked for the moment of silence for a fallen colleague as he opened his testimony before the committee tasked with investigating the Jan 6 riots.

Officer Dunn asked the committee to remember his colleague, Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained “in the line of duty defending the Capitol of our beloved democracy”. Officer Dunn gave testimony alongside three other officers during the first public hearing of the insurrection investigation. He told the committee he was directly involved on Jan 6 and is “still hurting from the events of that day”.