Shocking body cam footage shows a Capitol officer pleading for his life as he is beaten by the deadly mob that attempted to breach the US capitol on January 6.

The footage from Officer Michael Fanone’s body-worn camera was played as evidence to the House select committee tasked with investigating the Capitol riot. The camera captured the moment Mr Fanone told his attackers “I have kids” in an attempt to get them to stop beating him. He then falls unconscious.

Giving evidence to the committee Officer Fanone said he believed the mob intended to kill him after they tortured him.