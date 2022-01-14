An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions.

Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again.

“So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications.

