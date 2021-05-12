Anthony Antonio, who is accused of being part of the Capitol riot on 6 January, apologised for his part – and claimed what had inspired him was a steady stream of misinformation coming from conservative TV news.

“I shouldn’t have been there that day.” Antonio told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, adding that he “got wrapped up in what was being told to me, and what was on TV”.

Fox News’ hosts and guests made frequent, baseless allegations that the presidential election in which Joe Biden won, wasn’t legitimate.