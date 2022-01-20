Teenager charged in Capitol riots launches $250,000 fundraiser for legal fees

A teen charged in last years Capitol riots has launched $250,000 fundraiser for his legal fees.

Bruno Joseph Cua is the youngest of the more than 300 people accused of attacking the Capitol on 6 January to halt the election, pleaded with a judge in Georgia this week to let him go back to his family before his trial.

Mr Cua, who is accused of assaulting a federal officer before making his way to the Senate floor with a baton, says he isn’t a danger to anyone and has pleaded not guilty.

