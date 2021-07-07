The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore open a memorial walkway at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate which is dedicated to their late honorary colonel.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father had taken great pride in receiving the honour from the college.

The World War Two veteran raised more than £32m for the NHS by walking round his garden during lockdown and was knighted by the Queen for his efforts.

Captain Sir Moore was 100 years old when he passed away in hospital in February 2021.