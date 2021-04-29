The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore are to walk 100 laps of their garden in memory of the war veteran, a year on from Captain Tom doing the same to raise £32 million for the NHS during the pandemic. The fundraiser is part of the Captain Tom 100 charity challenge, set up in his memory, which encourages people to create their own fundraising challenge based around the number 100 to continue the centenarian’s charitable efforts. Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said the challenge “has his imprint in it”.

Captain Tom passed away in February after testing positive for coronavirus.