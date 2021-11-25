Captain Tom honoured with bronze sculpture in Yorkshire

A sculpture of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been unveiled at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park before it is eventually moved to Chapel Allerton Hospital in Leeds .

The bronze statue was created by artist Andrian Melka who began working on the two-metre (6ft 6in) statue of Sir Tom in February following the news of his death.

Melka has previously spoken of how he was inspired by Captain Tom’s effort to raise money for the NHS and that anything can be achieved when we “put one foot in front of the other and remain optimistic”.