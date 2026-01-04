‘Captured’ Maduro walks DEA hallway: Official White House account releases video

The White House’s official Rapid Response 47 account released video Sunday appearing to show Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody, walking down a hallway inside the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York offices.

The brief clip, captioned “perp walked,” shows Maduro handcuffed and flanked by agents at the DEA headquarters, reportedly after a U.S. military operation that captured him in Caracas.

In the footage, he can be heard saying “good night” and “Happy New Year” as he is escorted through a corridor marked “DEA NYD”.

Maduro and his wife were flown to the U.S. and are expected to face charges, including narco-terrorism.