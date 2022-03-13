TV news story on 'dangerous' intersection interrupted by car crash

A Los Angeles news anchor reporting on a dangerous road intersection was mid sentence when two cars collided right behind him.

Gene Kang, KTLA 5 reporter, was presenting a story about a deadly hit and run at the intersection of West 84th Street and Hoover Street last Thursday (10 March).

Mr Kang tells the camera: “Hoover Street here, officials say, is one of the most dangerous streets in all of Los Angeles, and now –”

At that moment, a navy blue car swings out of the road next to him and into another car, before wheeling around and appearing to speed away.