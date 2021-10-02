Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed through the wall of a house in Detroit on Friday night.

Footage shared by local media shows the Ford Taurus wedged into the wall of a home on the east side of the city.

The owner of the house pulled two of the passengers out of the vehicle before they were taken to hospital. A teenager also in the car was not hurt.

While it is unclear what caused the crash, residents say speeding in the area is a problem.