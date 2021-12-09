Car embedded into wall of house after teen driver became ‘distracted by vape pen’

Video footage shows a car embedded into a wall of a house after a ‘teen driver became distracted by vape pen’ in San Tan Valley.

The driver showed no signs of impairment, but admitted to looking down while smoking a vape pen before the collision and told Deputies he was going 30-40 mph before the crash.

The homeowner and two children were home at the timebut luckily no one was injured.

The driver was charged for speeding, reckless driving, criminal damage and endangerment.

