A motorist who lost control of their car and smashed into a fast food restaurant landed just feet away from a family eating their dinner, US cops have said.

Shocking CCTV shared by New Jersey’s SO Brunswick police captures the vehicle flying through the air.

After landing on the ground, the Toyota Corolla then smashed into an outdoor table at a Wendy’s restaurant while the family ate at the table beside them.

“This is nothing short of a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed in this crash,” the South Brunswick Police Chief said.