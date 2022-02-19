Car engulfed in flames following explosion at Donetsk gas station

A car has been filmed going up in flames at a gas station in Donetsk.

The Ukrainiancity has been victim to horrific explosions over the past day, with Reuters reporting several on Saturday morning.

Donetsk is a separatist-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, and Russian soldiers have started attacking, while demanding Nato stop Kyiv ever joining the alliance.

Ukraine reported earlier that one of its soldiers had been killed.

Putin has stated Russia is now pulling back, as Joe Biden and allied insist this is one of the worst crises since the Cold War.

