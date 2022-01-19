Police officer pulls woman from vehicle engulfed in flames

A quick-thinking Texan police officer saved a woman's life after finding her stuck inside a burning car.

Dramatic footage captures San Antonio Officer Bianca Garcia arriving at the scene of a vehicle fire.

After being alert that someone is still inside the burning vehicle, officer Garcia quickly pulls open the driver’s door drags the woman out.

"Come on mama, come on," she calmly says as she rescues the driver.

"Miraculously” those involved only suffered “minor injuries”, the San Antonio Police Department said.

