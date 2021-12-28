Car flips over fence towards spectators in fiery racetrack crash

Motor racing driver Tim Hutchins was involved in a fiery crash on Boxing Day, as his sprint car flipped off the track towards spectators in Australia.

Footage captured from the Avalon Raceway, in the town of Lara, shows the vehicle colliding with a number of others before spectacularly spinning into the air and landing on a safety fence.

The crowd below are forced to run for cover, while the race was ended prematurely with the car suspended in the air.

Incredibly, all drivers involved in the crash walked away uninjured.

