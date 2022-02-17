Suspect car jacks vehicle with children inside

Shocking police footage shows the moment a suspect steals a vehicle with the children still inside.

The driver left her vehicle unattended and went inside the store as an unknown suspect exited a gray/black Kia Soul and stole her vehicle.

The suspect left the scene followed by an accomplice in the Kia Soul with the vehicle being recovered in the 800 block of Tarpon Drive.

Luckily, the children were found unharmed and were reunited with the driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle please contact Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

