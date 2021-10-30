Police have released footage of what they have described as "one of the worst" examples of overtaking ever seen.

The shocking video shows a grey BMW narrowly avoiding a lorry and a bike and the driver swerves in front of the oncoming HGV before cutting back in front of the cyclist.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the motorist has been convicted, receiving nine penalty points on their licence along with a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and another £110 in costs.

The force say the incident was amongst the worst they've ever received.

