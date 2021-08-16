A car narrowly missed a barbershop customer after smashing through a salon window front.

Dramatic CCTV captured the vehicle losing control and careering into the North Carolinian storefront.

Surveillance video from inside Best Ink of Fayetteville captures a shower of glass cascading onto the customer as he leaps from his seat.

According to the parlour's tattooist, Jonathon Dump, the only injury sustained by the customer was a scratch on his face.

The car missed the customer by only about a foot, Dump said.

"We can't blame anybody. It was an accident and accidents happen. We're just more thankful that nobody was hurt," Dump said.