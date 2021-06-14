Shocking footage shows the moment a car is swallowed by the ground in a Mumbai car park after heavy rains lashed the region.

The clip starts as the car is already half submerged in the water-filled sinkhole. It continues to sink nose-first into the cavity until it disappears completely within second, leaving behind only bubbles on the pool’s surface.

“Oh sh**!” an onlooker can be heard exclaiming.

No one was inside the car during the incident on Sunday and no injuries were reported, according to local media.