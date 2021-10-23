A car is “swallowed” by a water hole created when a water main burst in Florida.

Footage captures the vehicle submerged up to its windscreen as the water hole whirls in front of it.

The inside of the vehicle becomes flooded as the passenger door hangs open after a driver was rescued by police.

Police said a driver was rescued from their vehicle in Clearwater after a construction crew “ruptured a water line”.

They added: “The driver, who didn’t realize the depth of the water, was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.”

