Dramatic aerial footage from the Atlanta Police Department shows a car thief suspect, who authorities say was armed, crashing a stolen vehicle on a highway before trying to make a getaway on foot.

The car is seen speeding along a motorway before ramming into a Highway Emergency Response Operators’ truck at full throttle. The suspect then bolts from the car and runs off into the woods next to the motorway.

Sharing the footage on Twitter, police wrote: “On Saturday evening, APD’s A.C.E. Unit (Auto Crimes Enforcement), Phoenix and GSP, teamed up to catch a stolen vehicle suspect and recover six handguns!”