Care home residents are celebrating the scrapping of restrictions on the number of visitors they can receive.

From Monday, those living in care homes in England are able to have unlimited visits from family and friends, the Government has said, after months of being limited to three named visitors under Plan B.

The return of unlimited visitors is part of a string of changes to coronavirus rules in the sector.

Reduced isolation periods will mean friends and families will not have to wait as long to visit residents recovering from coronavirus or returning from emergency hospital visits.

