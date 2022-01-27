Care home visitors limit to be lifted from January 31

Limits on the number of visitors to care homes in England are being scrapped next week following the success of the Covid booster jabs campaign.

From January 31, there will be no limit on the number of visitors allowed into care homes and self-isolation periods will be cut, with the new rules applying to England only, the Department for Health and Social Care has said.

Care homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 rather than 28 days, and self-isolation periods will be cut from 14 days to 10 days.

